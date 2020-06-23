In the First League outbreak of coronavirus: matches with participation of “the Balkans”, the “movement” and “Volyn” moved
PFL
Tomorrow the matches of the 20th round of the championship renews in the First League.
However, three of the match “Chernomorets” – “Volyn”, “movement” – “Agribusiness” and “the Balkans” – “Cherkasy region” will not be played on a set date.
Professional football League (PFL) on its official website confirmed the postponement of these three matches.
The Central match of the round “movement” – “Agribusiness” was moved to the 7th of July. The reason was the cases of infection with coronavirus in the Lviv team.
Match “Chernomorets” – “Volyn” was moved to the 25th of June. Positive test results were detected in two members of the coaching staff of the club Volyn.
In addition, the game “the Balkans” – “Cherkasy region” was moved to the 25th of June. In the “Balkans” was one case, and an extra day the club need to conduct repeated tests.
We will add that “movement” is in the lead in the championship, 1 point ahead of “Volyn”.
“Meany”, “Ingulets”, “Obolon-Brovar” and “Agribusiness” are behind by 1 point.
Note that on the eve of the three positive cases of infection with coronavirus declared the club of Ukrainian Premier League “Olimpik”.