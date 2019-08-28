In the first round Series And set a record for the League
According to the results of the 1st round of the Italian Series And has recorded a League record for average number of spectators at matches in the opening rounds, according to Football-Italia.
The average attendance of the tour amounted to 26 thousand people.
Note that this record was kept with the 2004-05 season, when Serie a was expanded to 20 clubs.
The highest attendance recorded was in the match inter – Lecce (which is the Ukrainian Yevhen Shakhov) – 64 188 spectators.
On the second place – Roman Olimpico, where 38 779 fans contemplated a draw (3: 3) team Paulo Fonseca – Roma and Genoa.
“Artemio Franchi” took third place, with 33 614 fans witnessed a Thriller ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli 3:4.
We add that, in addition to Yadav, in the championship of Italy for the Bergamo “Atalanta” is now Ruslan Malinowski.