In the first round Series And set a record for the League

| August 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
В первом туре Серии А был установлен рекорд Лиги

FC inter

According to the results of the 1st round of the Italian Series And has recorded a League record for average number of spectators at matches in the opening rounds, according to Football-Italia.

The average attendance of the tour amounted to 26 thousand people.

Note that this record was kept with the 2004-05 season, when Serie a was expanded to 20 clubs.

The highest attendance recorded was in the match inter – Lecce (which is the Ukrainian Yevhen Shakhov) – 64 188 spectators.

On the second place – Roman Olimpico, where 38 779 fans contemplated a draw (3: 3) team Paulo Fonseca – Roma and Genoa.

“Artemio Franchi” took third place, with 33 614 fans witnessed a Thriller ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli 3:4.

We add that, in addition to Yadav, in the championship of Italy for the Bergamo “Atalanta” is now Ruslan Malinowski.

