In the footsteps of Shevchenko and Zavarov: the football team of Ukraine Malinowski moved to the Italian club.
Now former player of KRC Genk, 26-year-old Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskiy has signed a contract with Italian Atalanta, which the new season will start in the Champions League (third place in Serie A).
Arrived at the Apennines and passing a medical examination, a graduate of Zhytomyr football signed with the club from Bergamo agreement until the summer of 2024. The amount of the transfer amounted to 13.7 million euros. In addition, in the case of resale of his former club Genk will receive 10% of the transaction value.
“I’m happy, but I can’t tell. Going to sign a contract and then speak. Forza Atalanta (“Forward “Atalanta”. — Ed.)!” — said Ruslan Malinovskiy after arrival in Italy.
We will remind that in last season’s Ruslan Malinovskiy, who scored in 51 games in all competitions with 16 goals and gave 16 assists, became the Genk champion of Belgium and took second place in the referendum on determining the best player of the season.
In the Ukraine national team ex-player of Shakhtar and Zorya has played 22 matches, scored two goals and five times successfully assisted partners.
By the way, along with Ruslan on the Peninsula will move, and his charming wife Roxanne, who soon will give the player the firstborn.
Ruslan and Roxanne waiting for the birth of the child
Note that in previous years in the top flight of Italy were only five Ukrainian footballers Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan, 229 games, 127 goals in Serie A), Alexander Zavarov (Juventus, 60, 7), Alexei Mikhailichenko (Sampdoria, 24,3), Serhiy Atelkin (Lecce, 16, 3) and Vasyl Pryyma (“Frazione”, 5, 0). Malinowski on the Apennine Peninsula to make the company Evgeny Shakhov, recently moved from the Greek PAOK in the “Lecce”.
By the way, in the list of most expensive Ukrainian football transfers Ruslan Malinovsky occupies the sixth place. In previous years more were sold only Andriy Yarmolenko (from Dynamo Borussia D. over € 25 million), Dmytro Chygrynskiy (Shakhtar to Barcelona for 25 million and 15 million), Andriy Shevchenko (from Dynamo to AC Milan 24 million), Sergei Rebrov (from Dinamo to Tottenham for 17.5 million) and Anatoliy Tymoshchuk (Shakhtar to Zenit for 15 million).
