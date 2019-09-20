In the footsteps of the star grandmother: granddaughter Sofia Rotaru released a brand new song (video)
18-year-old Sofia Yevdokymenko, the granddaughter of national artist Sofia Rotaru, who said in November last year about the desire to follow in her footsteps, has released a new song.
The girl under the stage name Sofia Eve presented a new song Lonely Walkers.
The song is in English, as girl, as you know, lives now in the United States, where he studied at the New school of design Parsons (Parsons The New School For Design) — a very prestigious and expensive school.
Sonia is fluent in English, deals with childhood music and at the same time building a modeling career, taking part in shows and advertising brands.
Presentation of the new track took place on Thursday, September 19.
“Truly with the help of my dear friends. Still remember the first time I heard the melody and was fascinated by it! Love it and hope you do too! With love With”,— commented in Instagram new song Sonia-younger.
As previously reported “FACTS” in one of the recent posts in Instagram a girl posted a racy photo on which poses in a stylish swimsuit original style, standing waist-deep in the pool on the background of nature. Her long lush hair was loose, and the eyes wore dark glasses. Fans joyfully welcomed the new shots of the future star.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter