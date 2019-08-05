In the Formula-1 on the award winners of the Hungarian Grand Prix organizers set up a camera on a bottle of champagne (video)

August 5, 2019
В Формуле-1 на награждении победителей Гран-При Венгрии организаторы установили камеру на бутылке шампанского (видео)

Lewis Hamilton

Eve was the next stage of the world championship in the class Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Hungary, which was won by the leader of the current season and current world champion Lewis Hamilton.

On traditional after the race the ceremony the pilots top three, as always, began on the runway to douse each other with champagne.

The organizers used the innovation and found on the bottle of the winner of the TV camera, which detail caught all the action five minutes 6-time world champion.

