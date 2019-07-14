In the Formula-1 race Grand Prix of great Britain there was a bright crash of the leaders Ferrari and Red bull (video)

| July 14, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Sebastian “I took in the sight,” max (the moment before the accident)
In Formula 1 at the last Silverstone Grand Prix of great Britain at the 38th lap later there was a memorable episode with participation of race cars “Ferrari” and “Red bull”.

Max Verstappen at the Red bull attacked in turn Stowe 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel took the lead, but Sebastian didn’t give up and tried to take it out on braking for the next turn.

However, have not calculated a brake way and crashed into the car behind max. Both racers took off, but returned to the track.

Vettel turned into the pits, changing tyres and nose cone, returning the last one.

The stewards reviewed the incident and punish the leader of the “Scuderia Ferrari” a 10-second penalty.

In the end, Verstappen finished the race in fifth, and Vettel 16th.

