In the French Alps found the body of a climber that had lain in the ice for 43 years (PHOTO)

Members of the police mountain rescue service of the French Alps were found on Monday on one of the glaciers of the region in the massif des Ecrins human remains, apparently of a climber who disappeared 43 years ago. This was reported by the rescue service.

The glacier Loon de l Offroad is located at the junction of the departments of isère and Hautes-Alpes. Genetic testing of the remains in the nearest future will show whether we are talking about 20-year-old Jean-Francois Benedetti, who went alone in the mountains 25 July 1976 and did not return back, writes Le Figaro. His father George Benedetti, former Deputy and Senator for several decades, until his death in November 2018 in Corsica, visited the area and conducted searches. In the future this was done by the brother of the deceased along with his friends.

In late August, they informed the rescuers that he had seen from afar some of the “orange stain” on the glacier. On Monday, a helicopter with two rescuers were taken to the area, located at an altitude of about 3 thousand meters above sea level, reports TASS.

They brought back scraps of clothing orange in color and a portion of human remains. They failed to collect them completely, as the glacier began rockfall. The area has become unstable as a result of strong climate warming. According to rescuers, now there are many signs that we are talking about the missing 43 years ago the climber. According to them, the discovery of the body made possible for the reason that rise in temperatures has been a significant melting of the glacier.