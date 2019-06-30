In the Georgian Church found thousands of inscriptions in the ancient language
Georgian archaeologists have discovered the ruins of the Church Cocalo in the Lagodekhi reserve a slab with inscriptions dated to the end of X century of our era. Words written in ancient Georgian asomtavruli reported on the website of the National Agency for cultural heritage of Georgia.
This type of writing used for over a thousand years ago. The text says about the fundraiser for the Church, but of special historical value are mentioned in this previously unknown rulers of the region of Hereti and topographic names.
In particular, in the inscription refers to the king and Queen of Hereti and Adarnase Denarii, which was only spoken in legends.
“Full paleographic study of the inscription continues in the Agency next week, and after the completion of the study will be published summary,” – said the Agency.
Cocula Church was built in VI-VII centuries, and by the end of the X century became a monastery. Presumably, it was destroyed in the attack of the Persian troops in the XVII century. Name Hereti in Georgian sources call the region in the South-Eastern part of Kakheti, where the V century, ruled the monarchs of Iberia.