In the German city of Halle in the Yom Kippur shooting occurred near a synagogue, there are dead (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

At least two people were killed in a shooting in the German town of Halle (Halle, Saxony-Anhalt), according to a Twitter by the local police. The gunman fled by car in the direction of Leipzig, one person detained. It is also reported shots fired in other places – Landsberg East of Galle and the Galle suburb of Widdersdorf.

According to the tabloid Bild, unknown persons threw a grenade on the territory of the Jewish cemetery in Halle. Police urged locals not to leave their homes.

The fire was conducted from automatic weapons. According to Bild, the incident happened directly in front of the synagogue. Deutsche Bahn in connection with the shooting and investigations closed train station in Halle. The authorities of Dresden, which is near the scene of the incident, increased security measures at the local synagogue and Jewish cemetery.

According to an eyewitness of the tragedy in Galle, he saw a man in a Balaclava, helmet and military jacket, he had an assault rifle and a grenade like object. The police confirmed that the attackers were dressed in the field form, the faces were covered with masks. They were armed with automatic weapons and, according to some, guns, reports TASS. The gunman at the synagogue had two. The police in the region pulls together all the forces in Galle.

In social networks has published a video in which men in the outfit similar to the outfit of special forces, produces shots of some weapons.

The Russian Embassy in Germany recommends avoiding the area of the operation in Galle, as the situation remains tense. Diplomats are in contact with the police and check whether the injured Russians.

8-9 of October is one of the most important holidays of the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur, which is also called judgment day, the Day of forgiveness or the Day of absolution. The synagogue on this day often visit even the Jews who do not observe other traditions.

Jews believe that on the first day of the new year (Rosh Hashanah) is determined by the destiny of man the following year. In the next ten days man, repenting of sins, can improve your destiny. During this time, you need to have time to distribute debts, to fulfill all promises and make peace with all with whom you are fighting.

On Yom Kippur for 25 hours (from sundown on October 8 before the rising of the stars 9th) are supposed to observe strict fast during which neither eat nor drink. On this day, in Israel there is no public transportation and no air travel.