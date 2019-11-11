In the grave before the exam: University in the Netherlands offers students an unusual service (photo)
Radboud University in Nijmegen (Niderdandy) offers an unusual service to students who are experiencing stress due to upcoming exams. Young people have the opportunity to lie dug specifically for this purpose “the tomb of purification”, to meditate and to reflect on the vanity of existence.
According to the Mirror, in an open tomb, which is located next to the University chapel, and for the comfort Mat for yoga says “Stay weird”, a blanket, and a lying pad.
In the dormitory grave advertised by posters from the Latin words memento mori — “remember death.” Feel like a dead man for a period of 30 minutes (this time at least) up to three hours.
The Creator of the project John Hacking to say that the grave is needed in order to students a little more value on the time allotted them on this earth. “The end of life, death is taboo, it is hard for students. About death it is difficult to say — especially when you’re 18-20 years,” he said.
Interestingly, the students literally “die” from a desire to get into the grave. Strange project has become so popular that wishing to have to join the queue.
