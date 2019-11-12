In the greater Toronto area are expecting a large snow, be careful on the roads (PHOTO)

It seems that Toronto residents tonight will have to experience the discomfort, moving around the city, as the greater Toronto covered the first wave of winter weather.

The hydrometeorological center of Canada warned of transport problems in connection with deterioration of weather conditions in Toronto and much of southern Ontario today where it is expected up to 15 inches of precipitation in form of snow.

“This morning, expected a little snow, but in the second half of the day, it will intensify and as such will continue till the evening. By the end of the snow layer of snow in some places will be from 10 to 15 cm,” – said the National meteorological Agency.

“Snow education will hinder the work of transport, especially in the afternoon.”

Warning snowfall covers the regions of Halton and Peel. In Hamilton and Niagara region is expected to more rainfall than in Toronto, as they forecast, in addition to the snowfall, you should still prepare for blizzards.

Heavy snowfall, according to experts of Hydrometeorology, caused by the expanding area of low pressure which is now, presumably, will shift to the South of the Great lakes .

Today in Toronto the temperature to a maximum of -2 in C will be felt in the area of -11 With a cold wind.

It is expected that during the night, the snow gradually phased out, but Tuesday may be repeated.

Vince Sferrazza, head of the Department of public utilities of the city of Toronto, reported that yesterday evening the brigade was already preparing for the snowfall.

“As soon as we learned that today will be a significant weather change, we began to organize crews and equipment. So we are ready,” he told reporters CP24 on Monday.

“Last night we actually began pre-treating highways, exits and other important areas… allowing you to more effectively conduct operations by applying salt mix”.

At the moment, neither the TTC nor GO Transit have not reported any violations of the timetable in connection with the weather.

Toronto airports recommend passengers to pre-check the status of your flight due to inclement weather.