In the Gulf of Guinea seized by pirates looking for eight members of the crew of a merchant ship, including three Russians (PHOTO)

August 15 in the port area of Douala, Cameroon unknown persons attacked a cargo ship “of Marmarita”, coming under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda. As reports TASS, citing the Russian foreign Ministry, the attackers seized eight crew members, including three citizens of Russia. Now the Navy Cameroon finds out the location of the vessel, “the authorities are searching in the waters of the Gulf of Guinea, near Cameroon’s coast”, said the diplomats.

The Russian Embassy in Cameroon said that finds out the whereabouts of the three Russians captured during the attack on the cargo ship “of Marmarita” near the port of Douala. “No information about their whereabouts and state of health no. At the moment we’re looking into it”, – the Embassy said the Agency TASS. According to the diplomat, “after attack, presumably, are Nigerian pirates.” “The kidnappers have not yet put forward any demands,” he said.

Among the crew members is attacked in Cameroon on the eve of the cargo ship there are three Russians, said the Russian Embassy in yaoundé. Cameroon’s authorities and representatives of the company owner found out the circumstances of the incident.

Captured are residents of St. Petersburg, Murmansk region and Vladivostok, told TASS on Friday in the Russian professional Union of sailors. According to the Union, the Russians held senior positions on the ship: the captain, the XO and chief engineer. According to preliminary data, unknown persons came on Board and took away eight people, including three Russians. A few people left on Board, among them Russians there.

Russian diplomats are actively cooperating with the competent Cameroonian authorities and ship owners to facilitate the early release of Russian citizens, said the Russian foreign Ministry.

On Thursday there were reports with reference to the representative of the Cameroonian Navy for stealing unknown sailors from European and Asian countries near the city of Douala. According to the interlocutor of the Agency, “likely done by Nigerian pirates.”

Earlier it was reported that the captured vessel belongs to the Danish company Ulatrabulk, but the head of the group Hans-Christian Olsson denied this information. “This ship does not belong to us. Last time we hired their it from a Nigerian company 3-4 months ago, he said. Very sorry if members of the crew were captured”.