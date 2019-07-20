In the Gulf of Mexico found a glowing shark unknown to science species
In the Gulf of Mexico discovered the shark, but scientists don’t know. Her small size, she glows and splashes of shimmering liquid into the ocean due to the photovore — bodies of light, located on the body.
The researchers who discovered the new species, called the American pocket shark or Mollisquama mississippiensis, reports the New York Post.
According to the scientist from Florida state University R. Dean Grubbs is only a third of the more than 500 known species of sharks that can throw the glowing liquid. Two other previously known pocket svetlogorskaya shark and the shark with the photovore near the tail.
“We have a small glowing shark exploring the oceans of the world, and we know nothing about her,’ said Grubbs, a former President of the American society of scientists who study sharks and rays. — This shows how little we know really”.
As known pocket shark — 16-inch (400 mm) adult females are found in the Pacific ocean off Peru, this 5.6 inch (142 mm) a newborn male has a pouch next to each front flipper. Scientists have figured out what it’s for.
Muscular gland lined with coated with fluorescent pigment ledges, thereby releasing the glowing liquid, said ichthyologist from the National oceanic and atmospheric administration mark grace in the journal Zootaxa. The sharks belly is dotted with groups of light-emitting cells.
In 1979, a similar shark have been caught in Russia, but after 40 years in the Museum and formaldehyde it is difficult to determine if it is the right kind, experts say.
According to Grace, the glow can hide the shark from the prey or from predators. The new species also might have a pressure-sensitive body that can be used to detect movement in the distance. From pocket and other small sharks new creature feature teeth and the number of vertebrae — at least 10.
Grace says that the shark was among samples collected in 2010 to find out what to eat sperm whales in the Gulf of Mexico. He spent three years to identify the collected samples, and this shark was the last in the box, which was opened by the specialist.
“I’m doing science for about 40 years and can usually make a fairly accurate assumption about the form of sea animal, he said. But then I couldn’t do it. At first I thought I had done something wrong. It took a while to convince myself: this is something unusual”.
He called scientists from Tulane University and said, “Look, I have a really unusual deep-sea materials that I want to keep in your collection, including a shark that I can’t identify”.
Scientists from the American Museum of natural history in new York and Florida Museum of natural history at the University of Florida also participated in the work.
In the newspaper 2015 shark was named the second of its kind. It took years, including scanning with high resolution in a particle accelerator in Grenoble, France, to get more internal parts and to make sure this new look. Another European expert, Julien Claes, made a cellular dissection of the cloth and found that cells similar to that found in sharks, which is stored in the Russian Museum to this day was considered to be an unknown kind.