In the hands of the clock for millions, doesn’t help: Putin ridiculed for eternal delay
Russian President Vladimir Putin almost always makes fellow politicians myself to wait from ten minutes to an hour. Not helping Putin even superexpensive watch, the cost of which is estimated at one million dollars.
After the last case, when Putin more than an hour late for a meeting with the Pope, the Russian President was advised to have finally a cheap alarm clock. In social networks believe that their punctuality Putin underlines the affiliation to the elite of society, and to the mob, by chance caught at the high post.
“Accuracy — “the politeness of kings.” But not the mob, is assigned to the top. Never have fallen for two decades in different quality“, thinks the author of the blog “Secomo”.
In addition, users of social networks saw profound symbolism in the fact that Putin here for twenty years, never on time for important negotiations.
“If the Main always late, then this is a sign. For the whole country. It lagged behind everywhere, never ripen in time. Our Main its 20 years late shows the country the essence of what he did — we, Russia, are hopelessly late in this century. In all. Everywhere, “—said the blogger.
We will remind, on the right hand of the Russian President periodically appear elite models of timepieces, Blancpain, Patek Philippe and A. Lange & Sohne. Just a collection of Putin seen 11 hours, the most expensive is the “Pour le Mérite” from A. Lange & Sohne for half a million dollars.
Despite the impressive collection of chronometers, Putin’s habit of being late has become a bad tradition. The Russian President is half an hour late for a meeting with Donald trump. Angela Merkel and also Putin waited about half an hour. And in Singapore have found a way to rein in “professional delay”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter