In the header in the middle of the skyscrapers: Usik held an open workout before fight with Witherspoon (video)

Usik held an open workout before fight with Witherspoon (video)
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 KOs) held an open training session before the first match in the heavyweight division against American Chazza Witherspoon (38 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses).
In the ring, which was erected on a square in Chicago near the shopping center, a Ukrainian came the enthusiastic cheers of the crowd. Despite the rather warm weather for this time of the year, Alexander was dressed in a tracksuit and with a cap on his head. Our compatriot made an impromptu shadow Boxing, and Boxing with a ball attached to the cap on his head.
As for Witherspoon, the American, dressed in a more traditional for such events shorts and a t-shirt, also Boxing with the air and jumped rope.
Recall that despite the replacement opponent on an emergency basis after a positive doping test from Tyrone Spong, the fight Alexander Usik will be held as planned earlier in the night from 12 to 13 October at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Photo By K2 Promotions Ukraine
