In the heart of London thugs with knives attacked the stars of the football club “Arsenal” (photo)
Thursday, July 25, in London armed bandits attacked two famous players Mesut Utila and Seada of Kolasinac. German and Bosnian are the one club — Arsenal. They rode in the car Tila — black Mercedes G-Class SUV.
According to the newspaper The Daily Mail, they suddenly began to pursue unknown on mopeds. Despite the 38-degree heat, these people were dressed in black closed overalls. On their heads they had helmets. Armed bandits were great knives.
They clearly wanted to force the persecuted to leave the car. All this happened in broad daylight. Passers-by flee to the sides. Londoners have long been afraid of street thugs. In the British capital since the beginning of 2019 has killed more than 60 people. All of them became victims of street gangs. Crimes are committed most often with the purpose of robbery.
Passing by the Turkish Likya restaurant, Isil slowed down. He first jumped out of the car and rushed inside the house. It was evident that real Madrid are seriously scared.
Mesut Ezil gives testimony to the police
Kolasinac (before moving on in the summer of 2017 to Arsenal Bosnian played for the German “Schalke 04”, where he was a teammate of Ukrainian Yevhen Konoplyanka) popped up to second. At this point, players pursuing the bandits drove up to the car, which was standing in the middle of the road with the doors open. Unarmed SEAD rushed to them to stop to steal a Mercedes other. Machine is expensive — costs about 140 thousand dollars.
SEAD Kolasinac tries to ward off criminals from the car
It’s hard to say what would have happened, but then the restaurant ran out into the street the employees of the institution. They began to shout loudly, trying to fight off armed bandits. In this moment he heard the howl of police sirens. The criminals disappeared.
Esil and Kolasinac had given evidence to the police, then left. An investigation has begun.
