In the horoscope of the car crash is an indication for early death and the family curse — the astrologer
Known astropsychology Valentine Wittrock told about a famous actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored to be cured from brain cancer and is in a Moscow clinic in a very serious condition. She wrote about this in his blog.
In particular, Wittrock argues that today in media and on the Internet about the actress write lots of lies and absurdity. As sure astropsychology, the star was not in a coma. In her horoscope, nothing about it said.
“But the fact that it is an indication of early death of “the perfect nanny”, no doubt not subject to. There are classic evidence that her age can be short: intense aspect of the Sun to the moon”, — said Valentina Wittrock.
Astropsychology noted that brain cancer could arise from the actress after IVF. The fact that during IVF become very active hormones. They could activate the cancer cells. They, by the way, I’m sure astropsychology there is in every human body. According to Valentina Wittrock, the actress could survive in recent times a lot of stress, injury, and may blame hormone therapy. Cells began to multiply rapidly and eventually turned into a tumor.
According to the fortune teller, the singer have included “self-destruct sequence”.
As you know, the family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk so far not commented on the information about the state of the actress. At the same time there is no doubt that the star is located at the European medical center. About it for the last week not once spoke of her friends and acquaintances. In addition, members of the press are working round the clock were on duty at the clinic, I saw how the medical establishment came the husband of the actress skater Peter Chernyshev. Here was seen the daughter of the star of “my fair nanny” Anna.
As previously reported “FACTS” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was asked to hold out for four months — then it will have a chance to heal from cancer.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter