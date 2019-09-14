In the hospital in Georgia, a man was bitten hundreds of ants, he soon died
Came to visit my dad at the VA hospital in Atlanta (GA), the woman saw her father covered in swollen red bumps from ant bites. This writes WSB-TV.
Lacuna Ross said that before her last visit, the father was in order and looked fine.
Father Ross, Joel Marable, served in the U.S. air force (USAF), the United States during the Vietnam war. The woman also said that her father was so ill health.
“He had cancer, and so he had not long to live,” she said.
Ross said that when she asked the employee of the medical center about all the bites, he told her that it’s because of ants. Marrable bitten more than 100 times.
“In his room, ants were everywhere, on the ceiling, walls, beds. They were everywhere, ‘ said Ross. — Officer told me: ‘When we came here, we thought that Mr. Marrable dead because ants were everywhere'”.
Employees of the centre bathed the man and cleaned out his room, but the next day the ants came back again.
Marrable were moved to another room, where he later died.
“He served his country in the air force, and I think he deserved better,” said Ross.
The hospital has taken steps to combat ants. The staff immediately took care of the veterans and made arrangements that none of the residents was injured.
“We would like to Express our sincere regret and apology to the families of veterans and appeal to them to offer appropriate help”, — stated in the center.
All the bedrooms were inspected for ants and treated by the Service management environment.
Staff conducted additional visits to the rooms, especially checking for the presence of insects and ants.
Service of the Department of the environment continues on a daily basis to handle and control all of the room.
U.S. Senator johnny Isakson commented on the situation.
“I am shocked, scared and completely distraught at the news that veteran under the care of the center, treated so badly and didn’t pay attention to his well-being, said Isakson. — This patient at the end of his life is clearly not carefully controlled, and I am very sad for his family, which had to determine the conditions of his detention, before anything was done. I spoke with the daughter of the veteran and expressed my deepest condolences and offered to provide any assistance to take care of her family and to those who turned a blind eye to the conditions the veterans were brought to justice in full measure.”