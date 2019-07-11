In the hospital were delivered to 46 people as a result of a gas leak in a hotel in Winnipeg (PHOTO)

Forty-six people were taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in a hotel in Winnipeg. Fifteen of them are in critical condition.

The fire chief of Winnipeg John lane reported that a call received at 10:19 on Tuesday, they had to evacuate 52 of the visitors, staff, and one dog from the Super 8 at 3760 Portage Ave.

Lane said that five of taken to hospital are in an unstable state, another 26 people are in stable condition.

“None of the patients needed intensive care, one was not made artificial respiration … but the level of carbon monoxide they had that they were in the critical category,” lane said.

The highest content of carbon monoxide (carbon monoxide) in the hotel was 385 parts per million (ppm). Symptoms become noticeable at 70 ppm.

The staff of service of protection of animals of Winnipeg arrived on the scene to provide medical assistance dog.

The owner, Justin Schinkel, stated that the property nothing like this has happened before.

“This is the worst feeling imaginable … when something bad happens, and you have no idea the extent of the devastation. We are so glad that the rescuers so competent, and were able to get here so quickly to help us,” said Schinkel.

Traffic was redirected on the bypass road.

Who saw the incident Steve Williams said he was driving home and saw the rescuers were taken out of the hotel about 20 people in need of medical care.

“I think they didn’t feel too good … some carried on stretchers, some operated on their own,” said Williams.

“I’ve never seen so many cars, ambulances and police … so every day is not happening.”