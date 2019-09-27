In the House of representatives impeach Trump supported the majority of deputies
The majority of the members of the house of representatives expressed support for the investigation into the impeachment of President Trump, according to a survey by the New York Times and public announcements.
220 Democrats declared their support, as more information emerged after the attempt by trump to put pressure on the President of Ukraine with the purpose of the investigation of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son hunter Biden. 15 Democrats do not support the idea to initiate the impeachment of the President. With them in solidarity 143 Republican. His opinion is not expressed 55 Republicans.
If the house will vote on articles of impeachment, then the impeachment would require a majority, or 218 votes.
Starting in may, The Times asked each representative about his position and updates its page with a list of supporters of impeachment.
Some Democrats called for impeachment after special counsel Robert Swan Mueller III said he can’t blame trump obstruction.
The representative from Michigan Justin Amash was the only Republican from the house of representatives, who publicly have come to the conclusion that trump “behaved impeccably”. He has since left the party , becoming an independent in the house.
