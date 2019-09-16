In the house of the deceased American doctor found more than 2 thousand of the remains of the embryo (PHOTO)

Relatives of the deceased in early September, the American gynecologist Ulrich Klopfer found in his house 2246 of the remains of human embryos, according to the Sheriff’s office will County in Illinois. The remains were kept in special conditions and were found during audit of property of the deceased. While evidence that the house had performed any medical procedures was not detected.

In Indiana in 2016, the law under which the remains of the fetus after the abortion is necessary to bury or to cremate, said RTVi. Before the clinic staff could give the remains of specialized companies that are engaged in the disposal of medical waste.

Klopfer worked in three clinics in neighboring Indiana. Edition of the Journal Gazette calls him one of the most “prolific doctors of the abortion” in the entire history of the state. Over several decades he spent in different districts tens of thousands of procedures.

According to the newspaper the South Bend Tribune, Klopfer stopped doing abortions in 2015. A year later, his clinic closed and the doctor’s licence was revoked for violations of the documentation requirements and the lack of qualified personnel during procedures.

At the hearings it turned out that the doctor at the abortion, and anesthesia used outdated methods of 70-80-ies of the last century. Moreover, analgesia was obtained only by patients under 16 years of age and those who were ready to pay extra. Despite this, patients of Klopfer were only isolated cases of complications. He said that in 43 years of practice prevented a single case of heart failure or deaths.

One of the charges on which Klopfer found guilty, was he not informed the authorities about the abortion two girls under the age of 14 years. The doctor told me that she had an abortion 10-year-old girl who was raped by her uncle. Klopfer didn’t report it to the police and sent the baby home with parents who did not wish to press charges against the relative.