In the house of the football player of “Arsenal” discovered the corpse of a man who tried to steal electrical cables and was electrocuted

| July 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

В доме футболиста "Арсенала" обнаружен труп человека, который пытался украсть электрические кабели и был убит током

Mohamed El Neny

In the house of a midfielder London “Arsenal” Mohamed El-Neni in Egypt discovered a man’s body, reports the BBC.

The father of footballer Nasser El-Neni found the body, when we arrived at the Villa in the town of mahalla El-Kubra, 100 km North of Cairo.

According to the police, it was the robber who tried to steal electrical cables. He was electrocuted trying to steal.

Note, El-Neny is now at pre-season training camp with the team.

The case was assigned to the Egyptian criminal investigation service began an investigation into the incident.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.