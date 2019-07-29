In the house of the football player of “Arsenal” discovered the corpse of a man who tried to steal electrical cables and was electrocuted
July 29, 2019
Mohamed El Neny
In the house of a midfielder London “Arsenal” Mohamed El-Neni in Egypt discovered a man’s body, reports the BBC.
The father of footballer Nasser El-Neni found the body, when we arrived at the Villa in the town of mahalla El-Kubra, 100 km North of Cairo.
According to the police, it was the robber who tried to steal electrical cables. He was electrocuted trying to steal.
Note, El-Neny is now at pre-season training camp with the team.
The case was assigned to the Egyptian criminal investigation service began an investigation into the incident.
