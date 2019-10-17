In the Internet appeared fresh pictures of the new generation Nissan X-Trail
This phenomenally popular compact crossover approaches restyling.
Nissan X-Trail is an extremely popular compact crossover, despite the fact that it’s pretty mediocre offer. Now Nissan has a chance to address the shortcomings of the model and to develop its strengths, and in the 2021 model year will be a complete redesign. Photospin noticed a new generation of the model during testing.
Front V-shaped grille from Nissan is wider, and the headlights seem to be set lower. It seems that the new X-Trail will again be rounded crease on the front wing and the “waist line” that rises to the rear. The rear part of the crossover is hidden under the masking tape, but that didn’t stop us to see small lights and small rear quarter Windows and a large glass tailgate.
Pretty easy change exterior beats the modernization inside the cabin, where the Central position is a large touch-screen instrument panel with physical knobs and buttons below it in a modern style. Electronic switch looks very short, which may disappoint connoisseurs of the classics.
On the steering wheel also has new multimedia buttons. Below the main display, there is a control unit climate control with conventional keys, but with an individual monitor. Next to the momentary shift lever button electronic Parking brake and washer selector driving modes.
It is unknown whether the return under the hood a 170-horsepower 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder Nissan engine, but the CVT has already been confirmed. No matter which engine will be in the X-Trail model year 2021, we hope Nissan will be able to give the new model more quiet, improved powerplant to match the new style of models and modern environmental standards.
Nissan does not mention the release date of the model in the light, but, judging by the fact that the new product is tested on public roads, the next generation of crossover X-Trail we will see in the next year.