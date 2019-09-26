In the Internet appeared the frames from the wedding of Sofia Rotaru
The famous singer Sofia Rotaru celebrated her 72 birthday. Still, the actress, has won numerous titles and regalia for his career, gets compliments due to its elegant appearance. Fans posted wedding pictures Rotaru and her only spouse of Anatoliy Evdokimenko. They depict beautiful and happy couple, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Accents.
The wedding took place on 22 August 1968. Anatoliy Yevdokymenko was the leader of the ensemble “Chervona Ruta”. Sophia and Anatoly lived for more than 40 years together, but unfortunately, her husband died a few years ago from a stroke.
Pictures impressed fans and fans of Sofia Rotaru. They noted that the singer still looks gorgeous, but these pictures of her hard to find. Also fans posted online, marriage Rotaru and Evdokimenko is a shining example of love, friendship and understanding. Artist dedicated to my husband a lot of songs, which is not just a Declaration of love.