In the Internet appeared the official trailer for Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent: mistress of the dark”

July 10, 2019

Disney has released the official teaser for the film.

В Сети появился официальный трейлер с Анджелиной Джоли «Малефисента: Владычица тьмы»

Disney unveiled the first official trailer for the continuation of the film “Maleficent” starring sexy witch –Angelina Jolie.

Hollywood actress again played the sorceress Maleficent, and the company in the filming built the El fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, ed Skrein and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

In the film the story takes place a few years after Maleficent’s curse on Princess. Spectators again will see the difficult relationship contradictory fairies and future Queen. The film also will be new enemies and allies that will fight for the enchanted forest.

By the way, shooting new film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark,” Jolie wanted to involve his children: 13-year-old daughter Shiloh and 10-year-old son Knox. However, the ex-husband brad pitt spoke out against the shooting of the children in the film.

It is worth noting that the premiere of the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark” in Ukraine are scheduled for October 17, 2019.

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.