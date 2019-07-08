In the Internet appeared the official trailer of the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark” with Angelina Jolie (video)
Yesterday, July 8, in the network appeared the first official official trailer of the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark” (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) with Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle fanning in the lead roles. This is stated in the message on You-tube channel Disney Russia.
This film was a continuation of the story “Maleficent” (Maleficent), released in 2014. This time the sorceress (the heroine Jolie), who befriends a young Princess Aurora (fanning’s character) and detached from the outside world, would have to return to it and to meet people — creatures for her strange and incomprehensible. Without confrontation there will not be enough — on the way to Maleficent’s rise Queen Ingrit (Pfeiffer’s character).
The Director of the movie was made by Joaquim Ronning, known for his work on the film “pirates of the Caribbean: Dead men tell no tales” (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales).
However, the first official trailer disappointed some fans, it played the leading role — Angelina Jolie, says eg.ru.
Fans of the film drew attention to the current features of its appearance, delicate hand, strongly protruding cheeks — and noted that if the ex-wife of brad pitt will not do my health and not gain a few pounds, then it will remain only to play the role of such strange creatures.
Interestingly, the work on the film Angelina Jolie wanted to attract their children: 13-year-old daughter Shiloh and 10-year-old son Knox, but this was opposed by their father brad pitt.
The film will be released on October 17.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the first trailer of the film “Maleficent-2” appeared in may of this year.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter