In the Internet appeared the trailer of the documentary film with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
October 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The former lovers met on the set.
In the Network appeared the trailer for the documentary How To Be: Mark Ronson, reports storinka.com.ua. The movie tells the story of composer Mark Ronson, who has written a huge number of international hits, including the famous song Shallow that sounded in the movie “a Star is born”.
Not surprisingly, the film starred Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, whose affair began during the filming of the picture.