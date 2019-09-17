In the Internet appeared the trailer of the movie “Ford vs Ferrari”
The film tells about the relationship between American automobile designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and British racer Ken miles (bale). Together they challenged the corporations and personal problems to create a brand new sports car that could compete with Ferrari at the 1966 world championship in France.
World premiere at the Toronto film festival.
On the big screen the film will be released on November 14.