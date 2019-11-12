In the Internet appeared the video of the racist behavior of fans of “Dynamo” and the reaction of Tyson (video)
The match of the 14th round of Ukrainian Premier League between Shakhtar and Dynamo (1:0) turned out scandalous.
On 75 minutes the referee gave the foul from the captain of “miners” Tyson, what the player was clearly not agree.
It responded to the fans of the capital club and began to make sounds like monkeys screaming. Under “sight” ultras “Dynamo” came as compatriot taison, Dentinho.
In turn, Tyson kicked in the side of the fan stands the ball and showed the middle finger. The referee suspended the match and led the team off the field stands in the room, and after the game resumed, Tyson received a red card for his outburst against the stands.