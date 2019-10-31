In the Internet appeared the video with the killer, a massacre in a kindergarten in Russia
October 31, 2019
The network posted a video of the interrogation of 36-year-old Denis Pozdeev who killed the little boy in the kindergarten “fairy Tale” in Naryan-Mar (Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Russia).
Video the network posted a “Mash”. The murderer confessed that he read in the book the spell that supposedly guarantees him and his family eternal and abundant life. And so it was done, it would be necessary to kill the child. His victim was 6-year-old Kirill Savenkov.
