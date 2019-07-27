In the Italian town beach will give soft drink for those who collect butts on the beach
Beer or a soft drink in a gift to those who collect beach glass butts. This offer is Giordano, the owner of a restaurant on the waterfront, which today found two followers, follow the example: Laura Nicosia and Simone Orengo, owners of the two bars. Last weekend the initiative, held for the first time, was a great success, says Italy in Russian.
“Especially a lot of cigarette butts gathered children to get free a drink as a reward, says Giordano, they had a fun game, almost a competition. This helped us clean up the beach. Clean beach is the most beautiful business card for tourists and we try to involve everyone to achieve this goal.”
In fact, the proposal of the Italians is not new; it is almost “copied” from the owners of beach establishments of Catalonia, but the hope is that the initiative will be supported by tourists and will help to clear cigarette butts from the beaches of the Ligurian city, in these summer months, especially suffering from debris.
“The beach at my restaurant, which is private, to be honest, there are not so many cigarette butts — adds Restorator. — The problem in the first place, there are public beaches and promenade. We hope that our initiative will be an example for all restaurant owners and tourists, bartenders and operators of beach services; it is an invitation to pay much more attention to the environment and its cleanliness. Collection of waste at sea can be promoted and expanded through a series of “green” campaigns: from games for children adult sentences, all with one purpose: to give us a clean sea and beach, finally free from the plastic, cigarettes, garbage.”