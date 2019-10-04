In the Kiev region, a man went to the police because of the tasteless soup
The man demanded the patrol and investigative team to arrive at the site to solve the problem.
Near Kiev was a curious incident of tasteless soup. This was told to the patrol police of the Kiev region.
October 1, about 18:00, police received a call about the fight. The patrol called back to the applicant and got into a curious situation. He was drunk man. He complained of the tasteless soup, which was ordered in one of the cafes of Boryspil.
The police responded by explaining that not deal with such matters. They said they don’t check out the food tastes and recommend places where men can lay a claim.