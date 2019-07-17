In the lake in new Jersey has banned swimming because of toxic algae
On the popular lake in new Jersey has banned swimming because of the heavy algae bloom.
On Tuesday, the authorities of environmental protection of the state closed beaches on lake Greenwood located between West Milford, new Jersey, and orange County in new York, writes NBC New York.
The Directive says people should avoid contact with lake water, but it is noted that boating is still allowed.
Officials say the bacteria that are in bloom algae, may cause skin rash, and people who will drink this water may experience abdominal pain, headaches, vomiting and other problems.
At the moment it is unclear how long the Directive will stay in effect.
The closure of these beaches occurs a few weeks after having been issued a similar decree for the lake Hopatcong. This Directive is still in force. A few people have a mild allergic reaction after swimming in this lake prior to the issuance of the Directive.