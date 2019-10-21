In the large-scale exercises in Russia there was an incident with a rocket
During the recent Russian military exercises “Grom-2019”, the rehearsal of a future nuclear war, failed to launch Intercontinental ballistic missiles from a submarine.
According to the Russian newspaper “Vedomosti”, the teachings were personally under the leadership of President Putin.
According to a source in the defense Ministry, the atomic submarine K-44 “Ryazan” during the exercises carried out single launch of an Intercontinental ballistic missile R-29R, not two as planned.
According to the source, a second rocket came out of the silo.
Citing a source, the publication says that an emergency situation could occur due to the failure of some systems of the submarine, through which passes the command to start.
Scanimage notes that “Ryazan” from the times of USSR, is on duty, and missiles are in service with more than 40 years.
During the exercises “Grom-2019”, the Russian military tested the coherence in the application of the strategic nuclear forces. This was drawn about 12 thousand soldiers, more than 200 strategic missile launchers, more than 100 aircraft, 15 surface ships and five submarines.
As well as that according to U.S. intelligence, Russia has been testing cruise missiles “Petrel” with nuclear power at least five times, and all launches ended with the accident.
