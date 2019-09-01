In the last week of pregnancy Santa Dimopoulos posed in a blue bikini

| September 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Celebrity is about to give birth.

На последней неделе беременности Санта Димопулос позировала в синем бикини

The former participant of group “VIA Gra” Santa Dimopoulos that’s the second time become a mother.

Now a celebrity is in the 39th week of pregnancy, as told in Instagram. Santa posted a photo taken in the locker room of the sports complex, where he appeared in a blue swimsuit. Socialite showed considerable rounded tummy.

“Arbuzik. Soon…” commented the Dimopoulos.

