In the law of the land “laid two bombs,” believes Yulia Tymoshenko
The leader of the faction “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko considers the law on the moratorium on the sale of land mortgaged at least “two more bombs”.
She told about it in interview to TV channel 24 Ukraine — reports Hvilya.
According to her, the first “bomb” is what has lifted the ban on the sale of forests, ponds, nature reserves, historical reserves and valuable topsoil.
“They lifted the ban on sale. It will be sold as agricultural land. People will not be able to go to the woods, go to the river. They just do not already own their land”, — said Tymoshenko.
In addition, as I’m sure the leader of the party, it will all be dobratsa a huge number of chemicals, as a major agricultural production is always accompanied by the introduction into the ground of a large number of chemicals.
“This poisoning of groundwater and it is already a cancer for the people”, – said the politician.
“The second bomb”, according to the MP, is that the law lifted the ban on the removal of the upper layer of the earth.
“This means that corporations who buy the land will have the right to mine the mineral resources”, — summarized Tymoshenko.