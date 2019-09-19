In the leaked shots from the wedding MARUV
Singer MARUV (Anna Korsun) — so bright and outrageous person, and her image and behavior on stage is so Frank that sometimes it’s hard to believe that the actress is married.
Anne is often credited with not only “swagger” and “passion” girls. This is not surprising, if we recall the candid shots from concerts and clips MARUV where she kisses women dancers. However, all of this is a bright stage image, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Ivona.
The actress has long been married — and happily married. Her husband Alexander Korsun part is its peadirektoraat. Photos with her husband not as often, but still appear in her social networks, diluting shocking “routine”. So, in the summer, the actress delighted fans with a joint staff holiday and even recorded a video as the husband makes her a massage.
But recently in the leaked shots from the wedding of Anna and Alexander, and made a splash. Pictures unveiled the “Dancing with the stars”, which now involved Anna. The fourth issue was devoted to the theme of love during a live broadcast took place the wedding ceremony of Catherine Kuchar and Alexander Stoyanov. After that, all star participants had to tell about their love stories.
MARUV said that fell in love with the future wife at first sight.
WHEN WE MET HIM, I WAS BIG AND FAT. PUT ON HIS LEOPARD — HE HAD ME CONFUSED WITH A STRIPPER. AND HE STILL LOVED ME. I AM GRATEFUL TO HIM BECAUSE HE ACCEPTS ME FOR WHO I AM. BEAUTIFUL MORNING, UGLY. TIRED, NOT TIRED, — HAS TOLD ANNA.
On the wedding photo from eight years ago — a few literally do not know. Anna has long dark hair. She poses in a black dress, on the girl’s head is a diadem in the form of leaves.
THAT WE DURING THESE 8 YEARS MANY THINGS HAVE PASSED AND COLD, AND HUNGER, AND SUCCESS. SUCH ARE THE VERY NATIVE PEOPLE, EACH OTHER VERY UNDERSTAND AND SUPPORT, — ADMITS MARUV.
Fans were delighted with the photo and noted that Anna Alexander — very delicate and beautiful couple. Followers also stressed that MARUV look really good with long hair of natural color.