In the library of the University of Leipzig returned the book from 40 years ago
The book is found in the book collapse. The name of the student who had it 40 years ago, could not be established
40 years ago a student at the University of Leipzig took a book from the library — one of the volumes of the “Protocols of the meetings of the Royal Saxon scientific society in 1899”. And that is called “read.” Only now it randomly found the book the collapse and returned to the University library. This is one of the largest University libraries in Germany. Its collection includes over five million volumes, writes DW.
In 1979 at the University of Leipzig for each take a book from the library charged — two brands of the GDR. But if it is not returned in time, there were penalties. According to the newspaper Bild, now in the library calculated that for four decades has run, a total of 14600 euros.
However, pay them no one will, as the name careless student interested in the meetings of the scientific society in 1899, it is impossible to determine: all library cards forty years ago have long been destroyed.