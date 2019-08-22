In the lists for exchange with Ukraine was ‘kidnapped’ by her Russian soldiers (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Citizens of the Russian Federation Maxim Odintsov, Alexander Baranov and Yevgeny Nefedov is subject to a legal procedure of exchange of detained persons between Ukraine and Russia. About this TASS said the lawyer Valentin Rybin. According to him, in the lists there are other persons whose names he did not elaborate. “All of them are concentrated in the collection and soon, I hope, will be sent to the exchange,” added fish.

He also said the portal “Crimea.Realities” that include passing the registration procedure of the exchange is the detainee in 2015, Igor Cimikowski. “Date [of the exchanges] can’t call, but I think it will be very soon, very,” said Rybin.

In 2016, on the border between Crimea and Kherson region detained two Ukrainian military Maxim Odintsov and Alexander Baranov, who in 2014 entered the service in the Russian army. The Russian government regarded the detention Baranova and explains how the kidnapping of its soldiers. The investigative Committee of Russia opened for this reason a criminal case. 8 February 2018, the Podolsky district court of Kyiv sentenced Baranova to 13 years of imprisonment, two days earlier Odintsov was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment. The names of Baranov and Odintsov appear on the list of Russians, which the Ukrainian authorities are ready to exchange on their citizens convicted in Russia.

Igor Konakovskogo detained in July 2015. Then the security Service of Ukraine reported that they “caught the agent of the FSB”, which collected information on the redeployment of the Ukrainian military. Eugene Meadow – defendant in the case about the events on 2 may 2014 in Odessa. 18 September 2017, the city court of Chernomorsk acquitted in his attitude, but on the same day Nefedova was detained again, charged with infringement of territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine. And Kirakowski, and Meadow earlier written statement to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with a request to exchange them for detained in Russia Ukrainian political prisoners.

Yesterday it was reported that Russia and Ukraine has entered the final stage of negotiation of exchange of persons held in the territory of both countries: among these persons can be not only arrested, but convicted, and the exchange will take place before the end of August. One of them was called the sailors, who were arrested after the incident in the Kerch Strait and convicted in the Russian Federation Vladimir Baluch, Paul Mushroom, Nikolai Karpyuk, S. Klyh and Alexander Kolchenko. in the list of the Ukrainian side allegedly is a former editor in chief of “RIA Novosti – Ukraine” Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested in may last year on charges of treason.