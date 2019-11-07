In the London Piccadilly theatre ceiling collapsed during a performance (photo)
During the evening the play “death of a salesman” play by Arthur Miller at the London Piccadilly theatre partially collapsed ceiling. A hole measuring approximately three by four meters. In the hall began to panic and screams. According to the newspaper Metro, a few people received minor injuries. Medical assistance needed five victims.
The representation had been interrupted. From the building of the theater was evacuated about 1,100 people.
Starring, actor Wendell pierce, went out to the audience and apologized for the incident, advised all “to go to the pub” instead of the theater.
Ceiling came down half way through a performance of death of a salesman at the #Piccadilly#theatre. Started with some dripping that increased in rate until it all caved in. pic.twitter.com/ZuoRmszrmZ
— Theo Carter (@TJ_SC) November 6, 2019
