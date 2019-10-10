In the Lviv region has created a map of Ukraine from the sausage
For the manufacture of cards used several varieties of locally made sausages.
In the village near Lviv has created a map of Ukraine from the sausage.
It is reported ZAXID.NET.
During the “Feast of sausage and bread” in the village of Kulikov, located in 15 km from Lviv, has created a map of Ukraine from the sausage. The map was one of the main photo zones of the festival. For its production using several kinds of local sausages.
Note that the village of Kulikov long been known for its delicious sausage recipe which is believed to be more than 100 years.