In the match against AC Milan the goalkeeper, “Benfica” originally played the ball, using a new rule in football (video)

В матче против "Милана" голкипер "Бенфики" оригинально разыграл мяч, используя новое правило в футболе (видео)

In Foxborough, Massachusetts (USA) passed the next match of the International Champions Cup (MCC), in which “Benfica” met with “Milan” (1:0).

In one moment the goalkeeper of the Portuguese club this resort Lagodimos made the free kick goal, but decided to do this trivial soccer ball original.

Using the new rule of putting the ball in the game, according to which goalkeepers are now allowed to pass to teammate inside the penalty area, the namesake of the Greek hero threw the ball toe boots to the head standing a few metres of defender Ruben Dias, and he passed the ball into the hands of Lagodimos.

It is noteworthy that at halftime the chief justice warned Lagodimos that he never repeated this trick, although the rules players, the Lisbon club have not formally violated.

We will add that in the unofficial standings MCC sporting are in first place after three games in the wards Bruno Lager 100% result.

