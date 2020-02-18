In the match against “Chelsea” the captain “Manchester United” hit the opponent in the groin (video)
February 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Yesterday at Stamford bridge in London was held the Central match of the 26th round of the English Premier League between “Chelsea” and “Manchester United” (0:2).
In the middle of the first half occurred a curious episode.
In the struggle with the forward of owners of Misha Batchwise captain of the “red devils” Harry Maguire, who holds the unofficial title of most expensive defender in the world, in the subcategory hit the Belgian in the groin.
After a brief meeting with a video assistant, referee Anthony Taylor decided not to punish the player of Manchester United a red card.
The player of the England team after the match said that he just put the foot to Batchwise it is not fell.