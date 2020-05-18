In the match against three players of “Borussia” has popped up on a lone defender of Eintracht Frankfurt and scored (video)
May 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The hero of the episode Martin Hinteregger
In the match of the 26th round of the Bundesliga Borussia mönchengladbach defeated the Frankfurt “Eintracht” in his field (3:1).
The score could be much razgromnoe realize Jonas Hofmann slaughter time in the 85th minute.
Midfielder with two partners popped up on a lone defender of owners Martin Hinteregger (goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was already priced in).
The breadth of the gate was the location of Jonas, but he managed to get the ball in the Austrian defender, who was practically on the goal line.