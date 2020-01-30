In the match Djokovic – Federer decided the first finalist of the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic
In the first semifinal match of men’s singles title at the Australian Open was found the second and third racket of the world Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively.
The battle, which was expected, fans of tennis, did not work.
Djokovic in the jubilee, the 50th full-time duel of the ex-first racket of the world was stronger, beating Federer in three sets– 7:6 (7-1), 6:4, 6:3.
The match lasted 2 hours and 19 minutes.
The determining factor in the final victory of the Serbs were the first set that lasted 1 hour and in which Novak, losing 2:5, has managed to bring the party to tie-breaks won in one of the doors.
In the second set, as hard as Djokovic, with the score 5:4 in their favor, decided not to bring the case to the second row in the match tie-break and won the flow of Rogger – 6:4.
Note that after this victory the score in their face-to-face confrontation was 27:23 in favor of the Serb.
Rival Djokovic in the finals will be determined tomorrow in the match of the German Alexander Zverev and the Austrian Dominic Thiem.
Add that to Novak in the final in Melbourne will be the eighth in his career, in seven previous he consistently beat their rivals.