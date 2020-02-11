In the match for the super Cup, Japan team scored 9 penalty shootouts in a row (video)

В матче за Суперкубок Японии команды не забили 9 послематчевых пенальти подряд (видео)

Hiroki Of Likura

Superdrumming a penalty shoot-out ended the match for the super Cup of Japan between the teams of “Vissel Kobe” and “Yokohama”.

In regular time the match ended in a draw – 3:3.

A series of penalties started pretty banal – the teams scored 2 penalty kicks, including the distinguished and legendary Spaniard Andres Iniesta, who plays for “Vissel Kobe”.

And then for the fans began a thrilling tale.

Professional players are unable to implement the 9 penalties in a row – four times the ball hit the post and twice the crossbar.

Not even scored teammate Iniesta, a famous Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen.

In the end, Hotaru Yamaguchi of “Vissel Kobe” tired of this mess and he by his blow threw the goalkeeper and the ball at different angles.

Best player of the match was voted goalkeeper of course the “Vissel Kobe” Hiroki of Liqure.

Add that to a 35-year-old Iniesta is already the 34th trophy at club level. He is a 9 times champion of Spain in the “Barcelona”, 7-time winner of the Spanish super Cup, 6 times winner of the Cup of Spain, 4 times Andres was the winner of the Champions League 3 times, won the UEFA super Cup and FIFA Club world Cup, and Japan Cup, and that’s now a super Cup of Japan.

Andres Iniesta with his family

In addition the club won 34 trophies, Iniesta is a world champion and double European champion with the Spanish national team.

Note that in January Andres helped “Vissel Kobe” to win the Cup of the Emperor.

