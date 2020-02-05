In the match NHL goalie repeated the legendary “Scorpion Kick” (video)

В матче НХЛ вратарь повторил легендарный "Удар скорпиона" (видео)

The day before, in the framework of the regular championship of NHL have been played the next matches.

In particular, the “Arizona coyotes” in the native “frail river-arena” took “Chicago Blek Hawkes”.

The match ended with the away win in the penalty shootout – 2:3.

Despite the loss, one of the best in the team was goalkeeper Antti Raanta.

In one scene, 30-year-old Finn parried the blow of the player “Chicago” legendary “Scorpion Kick” in the style of Colombian football goalkeeper Rene Ility.

