In the match NHL hockey player of Ukrainian origin, received a painful blow with a skate in the face and left in haste ice (video)
Johnny Boychuk
In new York city on the sports arena “Barclays Center” was the match of the regular championship of NHL between “new York islanders” and the “Montreal Canadiens”. The meeting ended with the victory of guests with the score 6:2.
In the final period, the canadian defender of Ukrainian descent, johnny Boychuk got injured from hitting the skate of an opponent in the face.
36-year-old player the islanders fell to the ice and stumbled face down on the raised blade of the skate of the player “Montreal” Artturi Lehkonen, then immediately grabbed the person in a hurry and left the ice.
It is reported that despite the seemingly terrible collision of the player with the skate, yet with the eye of Boisaca all right, although the cut is really serious.
This season, johnny Boychuk was held for the “Isles” 63 matches, having scored 11 points (2+9).
“New York islanders” is at the 6th place in the standings Eastern conference of the NHL.