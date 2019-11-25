In the match NHL hockey player received a serious spinal injury (video)
Lawson Cruz
In the match of the regular championship of NHL “Los Angeles kings” took “Arizona coyotes” (2:3).
In one episode forward visitors Lawson Cruz received a serious injury.
When you try to go one on one, Cruz lost his balance in the struggle with the defender, the kings Alec Martinez.
Striker tried to sgruppirovany, but hooked foot goal post and he was deployed on the ice, then he at high speed crashed into the front Board back, severely damaging his spine.
Cruz was able to leave the court only with the assistance of medical personnel and teammates.