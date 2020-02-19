In the match NHL hockey player threw the opponent over the side of the power reception (video)
At the end of the first period of the match of the regular championship of NHL between “Vegas Golden knights” and “Washington capitals” (3:2) there was a funny episode.
The capitals team captain Alexander Ovechkin in the middle area came into the fight with the hosts ‘ defender Nathan Schmidt.
In the end, the Russians pushed the American to the side and used a not quite pure power reception. Ovechkin blow was such force that Schmidt fell over Board and was on his own bench.
Only a miracle Ovechkin was not seriously injured – the skate of a defender whistled near the jaw forward.